Whitney Leavitt’s Next Move After ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Exit Is Revealed

Photo Credit: @whitleavitt / Instagram

Whitney Leavitt has built a strong fanbase, and much of the credit goes to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The TV star has been part of the Hulu reality series since its debut, but fans may be surprised by her next move. Leavitt is preparing to return to reality TV with a show of her own following her exit from Mormon Wives.

“Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” alum Whitney Leavitt set to have her own reality TV show

Former The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is gearing up to return to reality TV with a new Hulu series. The show will follow her life with her husband, Conner Leavitt, and their three children: 7-year-old Sedona, 4-year-old Liam, and 2-year-old Billy.

Whitney Leavitt’s representative confirmed the upcoming series to E! News, revealing that the 33-year-old star and her husband will produce the show through their production company, Leavitt Media House.

Hulu has since confirmed the project, although the streaming platform has yet to announce its title or release date. According to the series description, it will follow Leavitt and her family as they navigate her growing fame and career ambitions while prioritizing family.

The media personality had previously hinted at the possibility of a new reality series. She said, “We’re going to be working on a lot of unscripted and scripted.”

“We’re definitely in the development of an unscripted show right now. so I’m really excited to be able to share more about it, so we’ll see. You’ll find out soon,” she added.

She also shared an Instagram post announcing, “Leavitt Media House’ Production has officially launched and we’re working on something big!!!!!!!!!” In a follow-up post, she wrote, “Y’all keep asking for a Leavitt reality show. Careful what you wish for.”

For context, Leavitt joined Hulu’s hit reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives when it premiered in September 2024. She announced her departure on May 3, 2026, during her final performance as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago. She later clarified that she would finish filming the show’s fifth season before leaving.

Although Whitney Leavitt launching her own show after leaving a reality series might excite fans, it’s hardly a new concept. The Real Housewives franchise has seen this happen several times. All with popular cast members leaving the main series to launch solo or family-focused spin-offs. One of the biggest examples is Lisa Vanderpump.

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