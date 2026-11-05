Kelly Bishop Has a Big Surprise for ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans

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Gilmore Girls star Kelly Bishop is stepping into a new creative role with her upcoming fiction debut, Broad Appeal. Co-written with New York Times bestselling author Ali Rosen, the novel will be published by William Morrow in fall 2027. The story follows four women in their 70s who become unexpected roommates in Manhattan and discover that life can bring new beginnings at any age.

Kelly Bishop’s debut novel Broad Appeal arrives in fall 2027

Announced Thursday, Broad Appeal will explore friendship, second chances, and the challenges of starting over later in life. The novel centers on Roz, a 78-year-old retired divorcée whose comfortable Upper West Side lifestyle is disrupted by rising housing costs. To keep her apartment, she takes in three roommates. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The roommates are her eccentric entomologist sister-in-law, a former trophy wife recovering from financial troubles, and a spirited dance teacher.

Although their living arrangement begins as a practical solution, the four women gradually form an unexpected family. However, buried secrets, financial difficulties, and unresolved heartbreak threaten their newfound bond. William Morrow describes the book as a story combining the friendship and humor of The Golden Girls with the banter of Sex and the City.

Bishop expressed her excitement about the project, saying, “This story is about friendship, resilience, second chances and the surprising ways our lives can change when we least expect it.” She also added, “I’ve always believed that growing older doesn’t mean growing smaller. If anything, it means there are still stories worth telling and lives worth reinventing.”

The publisher’s executives also praised Bishop’s storytelling. Senior VP and deputy publisher Jennifer Hart said the novel showcases her storytelling abilities in an entirely new way. Meanwhile, vice president and executive editor Liz Stein described it as “funny, wise and deeply moving.”

Best known for playing Emily Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, Bishop has also appeared in Dirty Dancing and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She won a Tony Award for originating the role of Sheila in A Chorus Line. Additionally, she released her New York Times bestselling memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl, in 2024.

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