Joel Coen & Frances McDormand’s New Netflix Movie With Big Oscar Buzz Gets Trailer

Photo Credit: Netflix

Joel Coen and Frances McDormand are backing a Netflix documentary that explores friendship and aging. Directed by Robb Moss, the film follows five friends whose lives he has documented over several decades, looking at how their priorities, experiences, and outlooks have evolved over time.

The official trailer for The Bend in the River is out now, offering a glimpse into the lives of the five friends across nearly 50 years. The documentary has generated Oscar buzz ahead of its streaming debut, with Coen and McDormand serving as executive producers.

Check out the trailer below.

What happens in The Bend in the River trailer?

The trailer takes viewers back to 1978, when Moss first filmed his friends during a clothing-optional rafting trip through the Grand Canyon. The group was living a rent-free outdoor lifestyle and enjoying their freedom. Their experiences provide a glimpse into their lives before they faced the responsibilities of middle age.

Moss revisited the group in 2003 to document another chapter in their lives. By then, they had moved beyond their carefree younger years and were adjusting to the demands of adulthood, with the footage capturing how their circumstances had shifted since their initial adventure.

The film’s most recent recordings come from 2025, when the friends are in their 70s. They reflect on their individual choices and the lives they have built. The trailer also features a remark about aging, with one of the friends saying, “One of the perks of getting older is letting go of prosperity, happiness, and success.”

Moss connects these different stages through a non-linear order. The documentary moves between archival recordings and recent footage rather than following a continuous timeline. This structure highlights the contrast between the friends’ earlier outlook and their present-day reflections while exploring the ongoing process of understanding one’s life.

Moss directs and produces the 82-minute documentary alongside Lisa Remington and Kristin Feeley. Liz Gilbert Cohen serves as co-producer. Joining Coen and McDormand as executive producers are Tot Long, David Lewis, Shane Boris, Jeff Reichert, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Regina K. Scully, James Costa, and Trevor Burgess.

The Bend in the River premieres on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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