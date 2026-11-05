Harrison Ford’s Shrinking TV Show Adds Jillian Bell & 2 More Big Stars for Season 4

(Photo Credit: Apple TV)

Harrison Ford‘s comedy series Shrinking is adding three familiar faces to its fourth season. Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel, the popular Apple TV show first premiered in 2023.

According to Deadline, Shrinking has added Jillian Bell, Dyllón Burnside, and Addie Weyrich in recurring roles for its fourth season. Bell is known for her roles in 22 Jump Street and Kinda Pregnant. Burnside has appeared in Pose and Monster, while Weyrich’s credits include Mahogany Drive and Crush. Their character details have not been revealed.

The new additions will appear alongside returning stars Ford, Jason Segel and Jessica Williams. The upcoming season will also bring back several familiar cast members and introduce additional actors to the ensemble.

(Photo Credit: Decal)

The new additions join an already star-studded cast led by Harrison Ford

The three actors join Judith Light, who was previously announced as a recurring cast member. Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley are returning for the fourth season.

Season 4 will also feature Christian Slater and Karen Gillan, alongside guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders. Other previously announced additions include Jeff Daniels, Michael J. Fox, Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola and Isabella Gomez.

Shrinking follows Jimmy Laird (Segel), a therapist struggling with grief after losing his wife. He begins breaking professional boundaries by telling his patients exactly what he thinks, leading to major changes in their lives and his own.

Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist who becomes an important figure in Jimmy’s professional and personal life. His performance has earned him two Emmy nominations, adding to his long list of career accolades.

Warner Bros. Television produced the television show for Apple TV, alongside Lawrence, Goldstein, and Segel serving as executive producers. Further details about the Season 4 storyline and premiere date have not yet been announced.

The first three seasons of Shrinking are currently available to stream on Apple TV.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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