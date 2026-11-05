Photo Credit: Zac Affleck / Instagram

Zac Affleck celebrated his daughter Nora’s fifth birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post amid news of his divorce. The reality star’s tribute came just hours after reports emerged that his wife, Jen Affleck, had filed for divorce.

Zac Affleck celebrated Nora’s fifth birthday with a heartfelt Instagram video

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Zac posted an Instagram video filled with special moments featuring Nora. He wished her a happy birthday and shared how much she means to him. “Happy Birthday to my baby girl!” he wrote. He also praised her big heart and said she makes everything feel “a little extra magical.”

Zac ended the message with a loving note to his daughter. “I love you,” he wrote in the caption. The birthday tribute came just hours after it was reported that Jen had filed for divorce in Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 3, one day before Nora’s fifth birthday.

Jen also submitted a proposed parenting plan with the filing, though the document’s details remain private. Zac and Jen share three children: Nora, son Luca, 3, and daughter Penny, 16 months. Jen is also pregnant with their fourth child, a pregnancy they announced in June.

The couple rose to fame in 2024 through Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Their relationship has also drawn attention over the years. In an April 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Jen described their marriage as a “night and day difference” at the time. She added, “If we can get through this, we can get through anything,” reflecting her outlook on their relationship at the time.

The post Zac Affleck’s Sweet Message to Daughter Comes Amid Jen’s Divorce Bombshell appeared first on Mandatory.