Prince Harry May ‘Throw in the Towel’ on Family Reunion — Insider

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Prince Harry has reportedly received little encouragement for his efforts to reunite with the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reassessing their plans following their return to the U.K.

​Prince Harry’s efforts to reunite with Prince William and King Charles met with “very little encouragement,” per source

Prince Harry has reportedly been making efforts to reunite with his family. In a recent GQ interview, he also expressed his desire to reconcile with the royal family. “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out,” he said.

According to Woman’s Day, sources said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “pretty fed up” with the way things have unfolded since their return to the U.K.

The source added, “Harry is still hoping to make some headway with his father and William, but so far there’s been very little encouragement. At some point he’s going to throw in the towel.”

Meghan Markle has reportedly been working on her return to Hollywood. However, amid the ongoing royal family rift, she is set to co-host Junior MasterChef Australia.

The source said, “Meghan’s very excited to be doing this show. It may not be the big Hollywood blockbuster that she’s got her heart set on, but she’s seeing this as a huge step in the right direction. Harry and the children will be going with her. And they’re framing it like another exciting adventure, but it’s no secret Meghan’s viewing this as potentially a lot more than a temporary thing.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, royal author Russell Myers said William might not have a relationship with the Sussexes, either privately or in a working capacity. He said, “William’s view is clear – any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him.”

Harry has publicly expressed a desire to reunite with King Charles and Prince William. However, while he has had some contact with his father, his relationship with William remains strained, and there has been no confirmed reconciliation between the brothers.

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