‘Married at First Sight UK’ Canceled After Women Speak Out

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Married at First Sight UK will not return following serious allegations of sexual misconduct involving former contestants. The Channel 4 reality series faced scrutiny after three women came forward with their accounts, raising questions about the show’s responsibility toward participants.

Three women accused Married at First Sight UK of failing to protect them

According to BBC, Channel 4 confirmed the cancellation following a Panorama investigation into the programme. Two female contestants alleged that their on-screen husbands raped them, while a third woman, Shona Manderson, alleged a non-consensual sexual act.

All three women accused the production of failing to protect them. The three men denied the allegations. Channel 4 subsequently commissioned an independent review of the show’s welfare procedures.

Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra apologized for the distress the women experienced. However, she decided against continuing the programme with additional safeguards, explaining that it had “run its course” after ten years.

The welfare review, led by former BBC One controller Lorraine Heggessey, identified potential risks. It found that certain elements of the show could put pressure on contestants to become intimate. Recommendations included monitored CCTV, panic buttons, and safe words.

However, Heggessey concluded that the programme could continue with stronger safeguards. A separate review by law firm Clyde & Co examined Channel 4’s handling of the allegations. It found that the existing welfare protocols complied with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code.

The Clyde & Co review also identified isolated instances where welfare protocols were not fully implemented. Channel 4 acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations, while Dogra clarified that neither review could determine the truth of the women’s claims.

The allegations significantly affected the programme’s future. Channel 4 removed previous episodes from its streaming platform, and a major sponsor withdrew. Production of the next season was also halted following the investigation.

Ofcom subsequently opened an investigation into a fairness and privacy complaint involving the programme. Separately, police arrested a male cast member on suspicion of rape in June. Authorities have not publicly identified the individual, and the allegation remains under investigation.

The decision ends the programme’s decade-long run on Channel 4 amid mounting scrutiny over contestant safety. It also raises wider questions about welfare protections across reality television.

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