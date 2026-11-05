The Pitt’s Supriya Ganesh Joins Finn Wittrock Horror Movie After Shocking Season 3 Exit

Credits: HBO

Supriya Ganesh has landed a new horror movie role following her departure from HBO’s The Pitt. The actress, who played Dr. Samira Mohan in the medical drama’s first two seasons, has joined Finn Wittrock in a new supernatural horror thriller, which recently wrapped production.

According to Deadline, Ganesh stars in a supernatural horror movie called Portrait. Helmed by Robert Schwartzman, the movie marks the actress’s latest feature film role following her sudden exit from The Pitt Season 3. Ganesh’s exit from The Pitt was confirmed in April this year.

The actress’s departure followed the conclusion of Mohan’s residency at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The decision was reportedly based on the storyline rather than an issue with the actress. Moreover, the show’s creator, R. Scott Gemmill, explained that her departure reflected the realities of a teaching hospital, where medical residents come and go.

What to know about Robert Schwartzman’s horror thriller Portrait

Portrait is an upcoming horror thriller by Schwartzman, who also developed the story written by Zac Stanford. It follows a story that explores grief and obsession, and blends it with supernatural elements.

The official synopsis reads, “When Mark and his pregnant wife Leah leave the big city behind to start a new life in a small-town farmhouse, they hope to escape the chaos and build a family together. But after discovering an unsettling antique portrait of a mysterious pioneer woman, their idyllic retreat begins to unravel. Supernatural visions, inexplicable violence, and the discovery of long-buried secrets lead Mark on a terrifying journey to save his family.”

In the movie, Ganesh plays Leah while Wittrock portrays Mark. The ensemble also includes Whitmer Thomas, Este Haim, and Andrew Divoff. As of now, Upgrade Productions and After Hours are introducing the movie to international and domestic buyers at the American Film Market. Once the distribution rights are sold, an official theatrical release date can be expected.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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