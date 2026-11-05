Looney Tunes Heist Movie Like Ocean’s 11 Is In Development, But There’s a Catch

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. is bringing some of its most recognizable animated characters back to the big screen, with one upcoming project taking an unusual creative direction. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is developing a new Looney Tunes feature inspired by the classic heist franchise Ocean’s 11.

The project is among several animated features the studio is developing as it looks to revisit its extensive library of characters. However, the plan comes at a time of major changes for the studio following Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The future of the animation division and its projects remains worth watching as the newly merged company works out how its three animation studios will operate.

Warner Bros. has more classic animated franchises in the works

According to TheWrap, the new Looney Tunes movie will take inspiration from Ocean’s 11. No details about its story, characters, or creative team have been revealed yet.

The studio is also developing a new Tom and Jerry feature and a computer-animated Flintstones movie titled Meet the Flintstones. The latter is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the filmmakers behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Another project in development is a Speedy Gonzales movie from The Book of Life director Jorge R. Gutiérrez. Meanwhile, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is working on Meerkats, a photorealistic adaptation of the television series Meerkat Manor described as an animated family adventure.

Warner Bros. also teased an animated ThunderCats feature during its presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The announcement featured a preliminary logo, though no director, release date, or additional development details were disclosed.

Following the merger, Skydance now oversees Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Paramount Animation, and Skydance Animation. The current plan is for all three studios to operate independently, but the company is still working out the details.

Warner Bros.’ handling of Coyote vs. Acme also highlights the uncertainty surrounding animated projects, with the film nearly being shelved before eventually securing a release.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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