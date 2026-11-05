The Cat in the Hat Post-Credits Scenes Status Reveals if Fans Should Stick Around After Movie Ends

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Cat in the Hat has finally hit the theaters. Fans are now wondering whether the movie includes any post-credits scenes they should look out for.

The Cat in the Hat features two bonus scenes at the end. A mid-credits scene appears after the primary credits. Fans must stick around a little longer to catch the final end-credits scene, which teases a franchise expansion.

The first bonus scene opens with the Cat entering a familiar rainy house after completing his assignment with Gabby and Sebastian at the corporate Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration. At the house, he reunites with Sally and her unnamed brother, as a nod to Dr. Seuss’ original 1957 book which inspired the film.

The scene after the final credits features an animated teaser for “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” the upcoming film based on Dr. Seuss’ book of the same name. The special preview offers a peek into “The Seussiverse,” a shared universe that Warner Bros. has launched with The Cat in the Hat.

The Cat in the Hat stars Bill Hader as the voice of Cat. The movie marks the second big-screen adaptation of the book following the 2003 live-action film with Mike Myers.

What are critics saying about The Cat in the Hat?

The Cat in the Hat earned mixed reviews, with critics saying the movie fails to do justice to the book. While some consider it an improvement over the 2003 adaptation, others remain divided over Hader’s performance.

Mashable’s Kristy Puchko writes, “Hader’s The Cat In The Hat is certainly better than Myers’. But so is plucking out my nose hairs with needle-nose pliers.”

Owen Gleiberman from Variety says, “Hader plays the Cat as capital-F Friendly, which works, but it’s also a bit of a letdown. You can feel the film working too hard to turn him into an ingratiating mascot.”

According to Jacob Oller from AV Club, “Shoving the classic character into a generic world-hopping narrative both too complicated and sentimental, the film fails its source.”

In addition to Hader, The Cat in the Hat stars Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, Giancarlo Esposito, and America Ferrera.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

The post The Cat in the Hat Post-Credits Scenes Status Reveals if Fans Should Stick Around After Movie Ends appeared first on Mandatory.