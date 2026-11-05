Doja Cat Flips ‘Paint the Town Red’ Lyric to ‘Blue’ After Democratic Wins

Photo Credit: @dojacat / YouTube

Doja Cat gave “Paint the Town Red” a timely color change during her latest concert. The singer swapped one of the hit song’s most recognizable lyrics from “red” to “blue.” The change came just after major Democratic wins in the 2026 midterm elections. Doja made the lyric switch while performing in Dallas as part of her ongoing Tour Ma Vie World Tour.

Doja Cat changes song lyric to “paint the town blue” in latest concert after Democratic wins

A clip shared by The Kittens Room on X captured the moment during Doja’s November 4 concert. Instead of delivering the usual “paint the town red” line, she sang, “I don’t care, I paint the town blue.”

The stage lighting also shifted to blue during the performance, adding to the moment. Doja did not stop the show to explain the lyric change in the clip.

The Dallas concert took place at American Airlines Center as part of the North American leg of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour. The venue scheduled the show for November 4, one day after Election Day.

The timing quickly drew attention online. Democrats had just won control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterms, including several high-profile victories in traditionally Republican states.

The lyric swap therefore landed against a very different political backdrop than the original song title.

Still, Doja did not make a longer political statement during the viral moment. The performance itself consisted of the lyric change and blue staging.

“Paint the Town Red” has remained one of Doja’s biggest hits since its 2023 release. Her Tour Ma Vie run has also produced plenty of memorable moments, including a viral stage move during her Berlin concert.

The Dallas show was one of several dates remaining on the tour. Doja is scheduled to perform in several more U.S. cities before wrapping the North American run at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 1.

For one night in Texas, though, “Paint the Town Red” got a distinctly blue rewrite.

The post Doja Cat Flips ‘Paint the Town Red’ Lyric to ‘Blue’ After Democratic Wins appeared first on Mandatory.