Rob Gronkowski Denies Turning Point USA Ties After Election Day Stir

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Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have addressed rumors surrounding their Election Day appearance near a Turning Point USA tent. The former NFL player denied any affiliation with the conservative organization after videos of the couple interacting with supporters circulated online.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek address Turning Point USA rumors

According to TMZ, Gronkowski addressed the controversy on Instagram on November 5. The incident occurred during his visit to New Hampshire on Election Day.

Videos showed the former NFL player waving flags and signing items near a Turning Point USA tent. The footage sparked speculation about his political affiliations.

Gronkowski wrote, “It has been upsetting and eye-opening to see the narrative around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille. In regard to the images and videos circulating, we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.”

He explained that the couple had visited Goffstown High School before crossing the street. Several fans called their names, prompting them to stop and greet the crowd.

The couple posed for photographs and signed items before leaving.

He added, “We took the photos with the people across the political spectrum throughout the morning. We cannot control what the media has made out of it and is running with. So, we are here to shut down the false narrative.”

The former football star also expressed disappointment over the public reaction.

He said, “It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped out of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you will do the same.”

A Turning Point USA spokesperson also told CBS Boston that Gronkowski was not affiliated with the group. However, the spokesperson confirmed that he had walked past its tent.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte shared a photograph with Gronkowski and Kostek in Bedford. A Republican candidate also claimed that Gronkowski signed one of his campaign signs.

Other celebrities, including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, appeared at polling locations during the midterm elections.

Despite the speculation, Gronkowski maintained that greeting voters did not amount to a political endorsement. He emphasized that the couple had simply stopped to interact with fans.

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