Ryan Reynolds’ I Eat Poop Movie Gets Terrible Update Following Paramount Merger

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ryan Reynolds‘ new film I Eat Poop has hit a major setback after the Paramount merger. According to The Wrap’s Drew Taylor, I Eat Poop is no longer in development after Skydance’s acquisitions of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. The project was being developed by Paramount Animation, with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort producing.

The movie was based on I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story, a children’s book written and illustrated by Mark Pett. Oscar-winning filmmaker Josh Cooley, whose credits include Toy Story 4 and Transformers One, was attached to direct the film.

What other projects does Ryan Reynolds have in the works?

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort has multiple other projects in the pipeline. These include Animal Friends, an upcoming American live-action animated adventure-comedy, featuring Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Vince Vaughn, Addison Rae, and more. The film arrives in theaters on January 22, 2027.

Additionally, Reynolds will also appear in Eloise, an upcoming fantasy adventure film produced by Maximum Effort. The movie is based on the book series of the same name written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight. Other cast members include Mae Schenk, Sally Hawkins, and Victor Garber.

Earlier this year, Disney+ began developing Spy School, a TV series based on Stuart Gibbs’ book series of the same name. Maximum Effort is producing the show under its first-look deal with 20th Television. The story revolves around Ben Ripley, a budding spy who dreams of working for the CIA. He gets into a magnet school with a focus on science, but discovers the school is actually a front for a CIA academy.

Maximum Effort has previously worked on numerous notable movies with Reynolds. These include Deadpool 2, Free Guy, The Adam Project, Mayday, Spirited, and Deadpool & Wolverine. Its credits also include the 2022 romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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