‘The Pitt’ Faces Major Legal Setback Over Its Similarities to ‘ER’

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The Pitt faced a significant legal development after an appeals court allowed Sherri Crichton, the widow of ER creator Michael Crichton, to continue her lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television.

A three-judge panel rejected the studio’s attempt to dismiss the case, finding sufficient similarities between the two medical dramas to allow further legal proceedings.

Appeals court allows Sherri Crichton’s lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television over The Pitt and ER to proceed

On November 4, the appeals court unanimously rejected Warner Bros. Television’s argument that The Pitt and ER had no meaningful connection.

As per NBC News the judges determined that Sherri had presented enough evidence to establish an initial case concerning the similarities between the shows.

However, the ruling did not determine whether Warner Bros. had violated any contractual obligations.

The Pitt lawsuit centered on an agreement Michael Crichton had with the television studio before his death in 2008.

As per us, the contract included a provision restricting Warner Bros. from developing ER spinoffs or reboots without Crichton’s approval.

Sherri filed her lawsuit in August 2024, alleging that Noah Wyle and John Wells had initially considered reviving ER but moved forward with The Pitt after failing to obtain her permission.

Warner Bros. subsequently sought dismissal under California’s anti-SLAPP law, which protects certain activities involving free speech.

Judge Wendy Chang rejected that request last year. The latest appeals court decision upheld the outcome, allowing the dispute to return to the trial court.

However, the panel dismissed claims against Wyle, Wells and R. Scott Gemmill individually. The judges found that the creators lacked awareness that their involvement could violate Crichton’s contractual rights.

Following the decision, Sherri expressed satisfaction with the ruling and said she looked forward to presenting her case to a jury.

The dispute also drew attention to the creative similarities between the two series.

ER followed medical professionals at a fictionalized Chicago hospital from 1994 to 2009.

Meanwhile, The Pitt explored the experiences of emergency department workers in Pittsburgh, with its 15 episodes covering 15 hours of a single hospital shift.

Wyle, who appeared in both productions, previously discussed how streaming technology allowed the newer series to approach hospital storytelling differently.

Despite those creative distinctions, the appeals court found sufficient grounds for the contractual dispute to continue.

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