John Mulaney Gives Update on Reboot of Hilarious Anne Hathaway & Dwayne Johnson Movie

Credits: Netflix

John Mulaney is ready to enter the world of secret agents. The comedian has shared what interests him about the upcoming Get Smart reboot, which is in early development at Warner Bros.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Madden on Wednesday, Mulaney explained why the project appeals to him. He likes the franchise’s combination of espionage and comedy, especially its overconfident central character. The role also gives him a chance to play someone who sounds confident but does not always know what he is doing.

The 44-year-old star said, “It’s a world of espionage with a super, super confident, not always informed person. That’s my favorite type of person to play. I’ve gone very far in life sounding like I know what I’m talking about but having absolutely no idea what I’m saying. And I think that works perfectly for espionage.”

What else do we know about John Mulaney’s Get Smart movie?

The reboot will revisit a franchise that first appeared on television in 1965. Created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, the original NBC series followed Maxwell Smart, an inexperienced secret agent working for CONTROL. Don Adams played the character, also known as Agent 86, while Barbara Feldon portrayed Agent 99. Edward Platt also appeared as the agency’s Chief, and the comedy ran for five seasons.

The franchise previously received a big-screen adaptation in 2008. Directed by Peter Segal, Get Smart starred Steve Carell as Maxwell Smart and Anne Hathaway as Agent 99. Dwayne Johnson appeared as Agent 23, while Alan Arkin played the Chief. The film earned around $230 million worldwide against an $80 million production budget, but plans for a sequel eventually fell through.

For the new version, Seth Grahame-Smith is writing the screenplay. Charles Roven and Andrew Lazar are attached as producers, having also worked on the 2008 film. Mulaney is in talks to lead the reboot as Maxwell Smart. Warner Bros. has not announced further casting, and the project has no confirmed filming schedule or release date.

Meanwhile, Mulaney has another film appearance arriving with Madden. He plays Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins in the biographical drama about football coach and video game icon John Madden. Nicolas Cage portrays Madden, while Christian Bale plays former Raiders owner Al Davis. Directed by David O. Russell, the film begins its limited theatrical release on November 11 before streaming on Prime Video from November 18.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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