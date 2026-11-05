Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Ousts Karen Bass in Stunning Los Angeles Mayoral Upset

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Los Angeles is set to welcome its first Asian American mayor, with Nithya Raman projected to become the city’s 44th mayor. The 45-year-old Democratic Socialists of America member is projected to defeat incumbentKaren Bass, a former six-term congresswoman.

Nithya Raman projected to defeat Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral election

According to Decision Desk HQ, Raman held 52.1% of the vote, while Bass had 47.9%, with counting still underway. Bass and Raman finished first and second in the June 2 primary, advancing to the runoff ahead of former reality television star Spencer Pratt.

Raman first won a seat on the Los Angeles City Council in 2020, defeating incumbent David Ryu. She entered the mayoral race in February 2026. Her campaign received endorsements from the Sierra Club, UNITE HERE Local 11, LA Forward, and Eastside Padres Contra la Privatización. The Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), of which she is a member, also backed her, according to The Hill.

Raman will officially take office in December. Her tenure will coincide with the final years of President Donald Trump’s presidency. She will also lead Los Angeles as the city prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Speaking at her election-night party in Griffith Park, Raman thanked her supporters for backing her campaign. According to NBC Los Angeles, she said, “You saw hopelessness, and you chose hope because you know that Los Angeles is a city with hope in its soil, a city built on dreams and ambition and a refusal to accept the status quo. The city is the most incredible place in the world.”

Before entering politics, Raman served as executive director of Time’s Up Entertainment. She also co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition and worked in the Los Angeles City Administrative Officer’s Office.

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