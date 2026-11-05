Robert Pattinson’s Milestone Year Scores Him Rare Achievement Ahead of The Batman Part II

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

2026 is Robert Pattinson‘s year, and he just proved it ahead of The Batman Part II. The versatile actor will soon receive a special honor for his splendid performances.

Pattinson will receive the 40th American Cinematheque Award, reports Deadline. The milestone celebration gala will take place on February 9, 2027, at the Beverly Hilton. The 40-year-old was selected for his outstanding acting range showcased in multiple movies in 2026. He will soon appear in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, a follow-up to the 2022 DC blockbuster.

The Batman Part II is next as Pattinson’s impressive run continues

Robert Pattinson has done four major projects this year. He appeared in The Drama, opposite Zendaya, where he played a troubled groom. He then appeared as the primary antagonist Antinous in Christopher Nolan’s celebrated The Odyssey. Its massive cast also featured Zendaya, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and more.

Recently, he played journalist Chris Hansen in the psychological thriller Primetime. His fourth movie this year is Denis Villeneuve’s awaited Dune: Part Three, where he plays a ruthless, shapeshifting assassin, Scytale. The role marks his debut in the Dune franchise’s concluding chapter, releasing next month on December 18, 2026.

However, Pattinson’s dream run is expected to continue with more awaited projects. He is currently busy shooting The Batman Part II. The sequel will see him reprise the popular role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The DC movie ensemble also includes Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Jayme Lawson as Mayor Bella Reál. They will be joined by new faces Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson. However, their character details remain under wraps.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman Part II hits theaters on February 18, 2028.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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