Kate McKinnon, Jacob Tremblay, & More Join Comedy Movie I’m With Stupid Cast

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

A new high school comedy is bringing together several familiar faces. Kate McKinnon, Jacob Tremblay, and Ego Nwodim are among the stars joining I’m With Stupid.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chabely Ponce will also star in the film directed by Hannah Pearl Utt, who worked on the 2023 comedy-drama Cora Bora. Carolina Barlow (The Hawk) and Peter Kelly (Big Mouth) wrote the screenplay. Upgrade is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market. Utt said, “I’m thrilled to make a movie that’s this funny but has this much heart, with my dream group of collaborators.”

Tremblay plays Noah, a high school senior with an opinion on everything but little motivation. Ponce plays Hadley, his wealthy classmate, who starts to see a future beyond becoming a trophy wife. McKinnon portrays Principal Dunlap, an unpopular administrator who grows increasingly vindictive. Nwodim plays Ms. Reed, an unconventional English teacher who becomes students’ ally.

What is the I’m With Stupid comedy movie with Kate McKinnon about?

I’m With Stupid follows two high school seniors from opposite ends of the social spectrum. Noah and Hadley must work together to avoid failing their final year. Their partnership puts two very different students on the same side. The story follows their efforts to graduate despite their differences.

Mallory Schwartz and Jen Goyne Blake are producing the film. Jonathan Kier and Matt Brodlie are executive producers on Upgrade, alongside Christine D’Souza on After Hours. Marc Danon and Kyle Fox of Fox Global Capital, and April Shih of Diversity Hire are also executive producers. Production is set for February and March 2027, with Rich Delia overseeing casting.

Upgrade’s Kier and Brodlie said, “There’s a real appetite for smart, unapologetically funny comedies.” They praised Utt’s ability to find genuine emotion in absurd situations. They also believe the ensemble could help the film connect with a new generation of comedy fans. UTA Film Finance Group and After Hours are co-representing the film for domestic sales.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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