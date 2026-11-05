Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris & Wife Bridget Are Divorcing After 23 Years of Marriage

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Dean Norris and Bridget Norris‘ union is coming to an end. As per the latest reports, the longtime couple is divorcing after 23 years of marriage. The duo tied the knot back in October 2001, and they share three boys and two girls.

According to the court records viewed by People, Bridget filed for divorce on February 14, 2025, in Riverside County, California, listing the date of separation as January 15, 2025. Per TMZ, the reason for the couple’s split has been cited as “irreconcilable differences.”

Dean Norris’ divorce remains unresolved as new court developments emerge

Although the date of separation has been listed as January 2025, Dean appears to have responded to the divorce months later, in May that year. Even 18 months after his response, the case has not been finalized yet.

At the time of the filing, the couple had two children who were minors: Zoe, 17, and Dean, 16. Per the documents, Bridget is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their youngest son and daughter. She also seeks spousal support and wants the court to determine their rights to any property acquired during the course of the marriage.

Adding to this, the Breaking Bad actor and his estranged wife are also reported to be in the middle of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, as per the court documents. The cafe is located in Temecula, California, and was purchased by the couple back in 2022.

In the bankruptcy documents, which were officially filed in September 2026, Dean reportedly said that the restaurant experienced a steep $1 million decline in gross revenue from 2024 to 2025. As per TMZ, this was presumably after the social media attention faded. The company also claimed to have had only around $100K to 500K in assets but between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities.

Since both Dean and Bridget Norris continue to remain tight-lipped about their private lives, as they have done over the years, their official statement on the matter has yet to be received.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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