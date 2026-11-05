Diddy’s Daughters Call Him ‘Best Dad Ever’ While He’s Behind Bars

Photo Credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his 57th birthday away from his family on Wednesday, November 4, while serving his sentence at a federal prison in Pennsylvania. His daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star marked the occasion with a public birthday message. The twins shared a family photo and a heartfelt tribute to their father on social media.

Jessie James and D’Lila Star call Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs the “best dad ever” in birthday tribute

Photo Credit: @thecombstwins / Instagram Stories

The twins posted a family photo on Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate their father’s 57th birthday. The picture featured Combs with Jessie James, D’Lila Star, and their sister, Chance Combs. Jessie and D’Lila are his daughters with the late model Kim Porter, while he shares Chance with Sarah Chapman. Their birthday message read, “Happy birthday to the best dad ever!!! We love and miss you so much and we wish we could celebrate with you on your special day.”

Combs spent his birthday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. According to the prison menu, his breakfast included hot oatmeal, scrambled eggs, fruit, whole wheat bread with jelly, and whole milk.

The details of his birthday meals came from the FCI Allenwood Low menu, cited in a November 3 report by Us Weekly. For lunch, inmates could choose between a hamburger and a black bean burger, served with toppings, oven-browned potatoes, fruit, and a beverage. Dinner included pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, and whole wheat bread.

Combs also had the option of buying a small birthday treat while behind bars. The menu’s commissary list included a three-pack of cupcakes for $1.25. Meanwhile, his daughters marked the occasion with a family photo and a message expressing how much they missed him.

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