Kourtney Kardashian’s Unexpected Response to Travis Barker Split Rumors

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Kourtney Kardashian had an unusual response to fresh rumors about her marriage to Travis Barker. Instead of rushing to deny claims that they lived separately, she told her publicist to let the story run.

The reality star addressed the rumors while discussing fabricated celebrity stories with her friend Simon Huck. She made it clear that the split rumors were false.

Kourtney Kardashian told her publicist to let the false Travis Barker story run

During the November 5 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian, 47, recalled a message from her publicist. She quoted the message: “‘The magazine is saying that you and Travis don’t live together anymore and you are splitting up.’ Any truth?” the publicist asked. Kardashian’s response surprised her. “Tell them to print it,” she recalled saying. “Just see what happens.” She later dismissed the claims, explaining that their source lacked credibility.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian told Huck, “They know it is not true. They know they saw a dumb TikTok of someone who makes up fabricated stories.” Huck, 42, also criticized the “insane” AI videos circulating online and the conspiracy theories surrounding the family. “And people believe it,” Kardashian replied. “It is so bizarre.”

Public speculation had followed Kardashian since Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Her nearly decade-long relationship with Scott Disick, 43, played out on the E! series. They welcomed Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, before splitting in 2015.

She later found love with Barker, 50. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and married in May 2022. Their journey to parenthood included a miscarriage. In Barker’s documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, released in August 2026, they recalled a pregnancy loss in 2021, after Kardashian conceived about six months into their relationship. “When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” Kardashian said. “We cried for days. All we wanted was to have a baby together.”

Kardashian announced another pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June 2023, holding a sign reading, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Three months later, she underwent emergency fetal surgery. She thanked Barker for leaving his tour to support her. The couple welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

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