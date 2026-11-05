Monica Garcia Knows ‘RHOSLC’ Comeback Talk Has People Mad

Photo Credit: @monicanikigarcia/Instagram

Monica Garcia addressed speculation about her possible return to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Her reaction followed Andy Cohen‘s recent comments about giving former Housewives another chance. She suggested that the discussion had already upset some people.

Monica Garcia takes a swipe at critics after Andy Cohen’s remarks

Monica, 43, recently reacted to a clip of Andy discussing her possible return. During Bravo Fan Fest 2026, someone asked him which one-season Housewife deserved another chance. “I’m gonna say, I mean look, if any of them were friends with her, Monica Garcia,” he responded.

Monica later shared the clip on Instagram with a pointed caption. She wrote, “We know this made some people BIG MAD??? Happy Friday??? #rhoslc.”

Meredith Marks also discussed Monica’s potential return with Us Weekly. The 54-year-old explained that she had no control over casting decisions.

However, Meredith wasn’t entirely against the idea. “I wouldn’t say I’m completely opposed,” she told Us Weekly. She also wanted answers to lingering questions about their Bermuda cast trip.

Monica left the Bravo series in January 2024 after appearing in Season 4. Her departure followed revelations about her involvement with the RealityVonTease Instagram account, which shared damaging rumors about cast members.

Meredith praised Monica’s appearances on Carlos King’s podcast, Reality With the King. “I have found Monica and Carlos King to be quite entertaining together,” she said. However, she remained unsure whether a comeback would make sense.

Meanwhile, Meredith is focusing on RHOSLC’s changing cast dynamics. She also teased a new diss track inspired by earlier tensions with Bronwyn Newport. The song is currently in production and could be released in the coming months.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. New episodes become available for streaming the following day on Peacock.

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