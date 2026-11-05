Danny DeVito & Kal Penn’s Hilarious Christmas Comedy Movie Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Photo Credit - 20th Century Studios

A Christmas decorating competition sparks a rivalry between two neighbors in this holiday comedy. Deck the Halls, featuring Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick, is now streaming on Netflix.

Directed by John Whitesell, the film also features Kal Penn in an uncredited role. The supporting cast includes Kristin Davis, Kristin Chenoweth, and Alia Shawkat, among others. The 93-minute comedy was released on November 22, 2006, carrying a PG rating for language and crude and suggestive humor.

The story follows Matthew Broderick’s Steve Finch, a father who takes pride in his Christmas celebrations. His routine changes when Buddy Hall, played by Danny DeVito, moves into the neighborhood. Buddy has an unusual goal: decorating his house with enough lights to be visible from space. Steve refuses to let his new neighbor outdo him, setting off a growing competition.

The outrageous holiday rivalry that makes Deck the Halls a seasonal favorite

Steve and Buddy’s different ideas about Christmas drive the film’s main conflict. Steve enjoys following holiday traditions and wants his celebrations to remain the neighborhood’s highlight. Buddy, however, wants to make his house the biggest Christmas attraction around. His plan to light the property pushes their rivalry further with every new decoration. Steve’s wife, Kelly, and Buddy’s wife, Tia, develop a friendship despite their husbands’ disagreements. Meanwhile, the children also become involved in the growing competition. The family relationships add greater depth to the story beyond the competition on Christmas decorations.

Deck the Halls received a largely negative response from critics following its theatrical release. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds a 6% Tomatometer rating based on 85 reviews and a 30% Popcornmeter rating based on more than 50,000 votes. The film earned approximately $46.8 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $51 million. Despite its weak critical and box office performance, Deck the Halls’ Christmas rivalry remains an attraction for holiday comedy fans.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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