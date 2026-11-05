Lady Gaga & ‘RHOA’ Alum Kandi Burruss Are Up for Same Major Honor

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Lady Gaga and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss have earned nominations for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The two stars feature on a star-studded list of nominees that also includes Jack White, Boy George, Sia, Vince Gill, and Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein.

Lady Gaga and Kandi Burruss earn 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominations

As per Variety, the Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the 2027 induction class, featuring performers and behind-the-scenes songwriting talents across generations and genres.

Burruss received a nomination in the songwriter category for hits including “No Scrubs,” “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “It Makes Me Ill,” “There You Go” and “Don’t Think I’m Not.” Meanwhile, Gaga earned a spot in the performing songwriter category. Her nominated credits include “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” “Shallow” and “Die With A Smile.”

Other performing songwriter nominees include Jack White, Boy George, P!nk, Shakira, Ne-Yo, Sia, Grandmaster Melle Mel and Vince Gill. Additionally, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein have received nominations.

The songwriter category also features Pete Bellotte, Stargate, Andreas Carlsson, Stock Aitken Waterman and will.i.am, among others.

According to the Hall of Fame’s eligibility rules, songwriters qualify for induction 20 years after the commercial release of their first song. The 2027 nominees are being considered across two categories: performing songwriters and non-performing songwriters.

Meanwhile, the voting process gives eligible voters the opportunity to select up to three nominees in each category. The deadline is December 14, 2026, at midnight EST. After this, the votes will determine who moves closer to receiving one of the music industry’s notable songwriting honours.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established to celebrate the contributions of songwriters whose compositions have shaped the music industry. Through its annual nominations and induction ceremony, the organization recognises the creative talent behind some of the most memorable songs across generations.

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