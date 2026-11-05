Rush’s Next Move Was Once Unthinkable to Geddy Lee

Photo Credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Rush fans have something big to look forward to in 2027. The Canadian rock band, after their reunion tour, has announced a five-show residency titled Elevate From the Norm, with co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson sharing the exciting news. The shows are scheduled for May 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30.

The band’s scheduled performances will take place during John Mayer’s 21-show residency at the Sphere, scheduled for April through June.

Rush announces five Las Vegas Sphere shows for May 2027 following reunion tour

Commenting on performing at the iconic Sphere venue, singer-bassist Geddy Lee said, as per Variety, “When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor-made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows.”

The 73-year-old musician further stated, “Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows, and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team. But life is nothing if not surprising, and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense, and we are able to make that particular dream come true.”

Lee said the band is working hard to expand its touring concepts. He added that Rush is developing new ideas to make the most of the iconic venue. The band also plans to perform entire albums, including 2112 and Moving Pictures, alongside a selection of other songs. Lee expressed his excitement about the opportunity to give fans an immersive experience. He said the band looks forward to entertaining audiences with a show that will excite them both visually and musically, no matter where they travel from.

According to Rush’s official website, tickets for the residency will go on sale November 13 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP and travel package sales will open earlier, on November 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Subscribers to Rush Backstage and the band’s newsletter will get an exclusive two-hour window to access the packages. Meanwhile, the artist presale for concert tickets is scheduled for November 11 at 10 a.m. PT.

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