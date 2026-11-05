Jimmy Kimmel Goes Nuclear on Donald Trump in Bitter Post-Election Rant

Jimmy Kimmel responded to Donald Trump’s midterm election losses by calling for his resignation. He mocked the president’s explanation for the results and joked about an island getaway involving Jeffrey Epstein‘s former property.

The monologue followed sweeping Democratic victories across the country. Kimmel also revisited the White House’s criticism of his show, turning its insult into a punchline.

Jimmy Kimmel urges Donald Trump to resign and jokes about Epstein’s island

During Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel celebrated the “blue wave.” Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress and flipped governorships in Texas, Ohio, Iowa, and Georgia. Trump claimed Republicans would have performed better if he had been on the ballot. Kimmel rejected the explanation, saying, “That is such crap. You were on the ballot. You’re like dog hair; you’re on everything. You’ve infected every nook and cranny of our lives.”

He accused Trump of dividing the country. “The only time you ever brought us together was yesterday, when we all teamed up to get rid of you!” Kimmel said. Kimmel mocked Trump’s party changes, saying he “has no allegiance to anyone or anything” and that the “only party he leads is the slumber party.”

Kimmel then called for Trump’s resignation. “The verdict is in, and there’s only one thing left for Nappy Gilmore to do: Resign,” he said. “Quit already, just quit. Nobody wants you. Even you don’t want to be president anymore.” He added a jab at Trump’s cryptocurrency fortune and Epstein’s island. “Take that billion dollars worth of crypto, buy an island. Maybe Epstein’s island? Wouldn’t that be a perfect end to this story!” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel addressed a statement from White House spokesperson Davis Ingle following his pre-election monologue. Ingle called him a “no-talent loser” and criticized the show’s ratings and audience. Kimmel responded, “Which is kind of the point of the show, but apparently I’ve beclowned myself once again.” He noted that the White House had issued similar statements twice before. “I got a third beclowned, which I think is the last warning,” he added.

Kimmel also mocked Ingle by deliberately misnaming him: “The last thing I want to do is tell you how to do your job, Danny Dingle, but today seems like a bad day for you to call me a loser.”

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