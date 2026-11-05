Wallace & Gromit Return After Vengeance Most Fowl for a Wholesome Reason, Watch Video

Photo Credit - DreamWorks Distribution

Wallace and Gromit are back with another Christmas adventure, but this time, they have a special gift to share. Aardman has reunited with British clothing brand Barbour for a 2026 festive film featuring the beloved animated duo on a snowy countryside adventure.

Directed by Steve Harding-Hill, the stop-motion short follows Wallace as he prepares for Christmas with his loyal dog. A new invention, a thoughtful gift, and a few unexpected problems turn their winter outing into another eventful adventure. The collaboration follows last year’s successful Christmas film and marks the second festive partnership between Barbour and the iconic characters.

What do we see in the new Wallace & Gromit video?

The video begins with Wallace presenting Gromit with a Barbour wax dog coat. The pair then head outside to test Wallace’s latest invention, the Walk-o-matic. The unusual machine consists of a living room armchair fitted with oversized wheels made from Barbour wellington boots. The unusual vehicle lets Wallace enjoy a countryside walk without having to move. However, the invention does not work as planned.

As they travel through the snow-covered landscape, the Walk-o-matic suffers several malfunctions. The journey eventually ends with Wallace being thrown into a mound of snow. With Wallace left out in the cold, Gromit decides to give him a present of his own. He gives Wallace a Barbour jumper wrapped in the brand’s tartan. The video also features a special appearance by Shaun the Sheep and his flock, who show up wearing the Walk-o-matic’s wellington boots on their heads.

The film uses Aardman’s signature stop-motion animation and brings together the brands’ shared interest in craftsmanship, friendship and festive humor. Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park said the team was excited to bring the characters back for another Christmas collaboration.

Barbour has also introduced a limited-edition collection of accessories inspired by the film. It includes knitted scarves, hats, caps, tote bags, key fobs, and a dog coat. The collection will be available from December 2026 through Barbour’s website and selected stores.

Originally reported onComingSoon.

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