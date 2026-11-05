Adria Arjona, Charlie Hunnam, & Emilia Clarke’s Criminal Trailer Sets Prime Video Release Date

Photo Credit - Prime Video

Prime Video is adding a new crime drama featuring Adria Arjona, Charlie Hunnam, and Emilia Clarke. The newly released trailer for Criminal delves into themes of family secrets, murder, and complex loyalties. It also includes an announcement regarding its release date.

Criminal will consist of two parts, each containing four episodes. For Prime Video subscribers, the first part, “Coward”, will stream on January 13, 2027. The second part, “Lawless”, is scheduled for a January 27, 2027 release. The series is based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

The summary for Criminal Part 1 reads, “Family secrets buried for decades are revealed as two criminals, Leo Patterson and his best friend Ricky Lawless, are haunted by a murder from their childhood and a heist that goes wrong, bringing them face-to-face with a past they can’t run from.”

The synopsis for Part 2 reads, “20 years ago, Tracy Lawless chose the Army over prison and never looked back. But when his brother Ricky gets in too deep with the wrong people, Tracy must return to the life he fled, and face what it really means to be a Lawless.”

Check out the official teaser for Criminal below:

What happens in the Criminal trailer?

Prime Video’s Criminal follows Charlie Hunnam’s Leo Patterson trying to escape the criminal world in which he was raised. It also introduces his best friend, Gus Halper’s Ricky Lawless, who is determined to follow in his father’s footsteps as a legendary outlaw.

The teaser features Leo and Greta, a car thief from his past, played by Adria Arjona. It showcases a heist that goes wrong and the looming dread of old childhood secrets coming to light. Patterson says, “From this moment on, everything goes as I say. This is my job now.” While Tracy Lawless, portrayed by Luke Evans, asks, “Do you believe that actions have consequences?” The 1-minute, 33-second trailer features gunfights, chaos, heists, and tension.

Alongside Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, and Emilia Clarke, the cast for Criminal also features Luke Evans, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Gus Halper, John Hawkes, and Logan Browning. In addition, the miniseries will also feature Michael Mando, Garrett Hedlund, Patrick J. Adams, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé, Aliyah Camacho, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, Dominic Burgess, and others.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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