Photo Credit: Channel 4

Channel 4‘s hit reality TV series is over and won’t be renewed in the future following serious rape allegations. The highly popular show originally launched more than a decade ago.

Married At First Sight UK has been canceled after two external reviews. It was hit by sexual assault allegations earlier this year, reports Deadline. Now, the latest update means the already filmed sixth season won’t air.

Additionally, the spin-off show Second Marriage at First Sight is also canceled. It was due to start production this summer. Plus, the last five seasons will no longer be available on Channel 4’s VoD player.

What did Channel 4 CEO Priya Dogra say in her statement?

Channel 4 CEO Priya Dogra revealed why Channel 4 is canceling Married At First Sight UK. In an official statement, she said the show has “run its course.” It began in 2015 and later moved to Channel 4’s sister channel, E4, in 2021.

“The recommendations are eminently sensible and feasible, but considering their wholesale implementation provoked fundamental questions about the editorial proposition of a show that, I believe, has now run its course over ten years,” said Dogra.

She joined as CEO just as the controversy first exploded in May this year. Dogra also mentioned that now is the moment “to kickstart a new era of creative renewal, using the considerable budget to find the next generation of distinctive and disruptive British television.”

Channel 4 became the center of headlines in 2026 after two women alleged that they were sexually assaulted by partners they met on the reality show. There was a third woman, too, who claimed that she was a victim of a non-consensual sex act. The accused men denied the allegations. Later in July, one cast member was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

The post Popular Channel 4 TV Show Canceled After Rape Allegations appeared first on Mandatory.