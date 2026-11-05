MGK Rubbing Dakota Johnson Romance in Megan Fox’s Face — Source

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MGK and Megan Fox are reportedly facing another awkward situation following their breakup. The musician has allegedly been flaunting his romance with Dakota Johnson. However, a source claims his behavior is partly aimed at making his former fiancée jealous.

MGK is showing Megan Fox he’s ‘moved on’ with Dakota Johnson romance, per source

According to Star, MGK has been emphasizing how much happier he feels with Dakota. An insider linked his behavior to his failed attempts to reconcile with Fox. The former couple split in December 2024.

“Almost right up until he met Dakota, he was trying to get Megan back,” the source claimed. The insider added that Fox repeatedly rejected his attempts, which allegedly hurt his ego.

The source suggested that MGK wants Fox to see that he has moved on. However, she reportedly feels differently about the situation. “The ridiculous part is that Megan is glad that he’s moved on,” the insider explained.

The insider claimed Fox has no interest in rekindling their romance. “She does not want to get back together with him, not now, and not ever,” they added. The source also described MGK’s alleged behavior as immature.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares a daughter, Saga, with Fox. They welcomed her in March 2025, months after their December 2024 split.

Meanwhile, the insider claimed MGK continues trying to get a reaction from Fox. They described his alleged behavior as awkward and suggested his comments about Dakota could create problems in his new romance.

“He might think he’s complimenting [Dakota] when he talks about how much better she is for him than Megan was, but it does not land that way at all,” the source said. Neither MGK, Fox, nor Johnson has publicly confirmed the insider’s claims.

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