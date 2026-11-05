Cedric the Entertainer & Max Greenfield’s Hit CBS Comedy Show Brings All 8 Seasons to Netflix Today

Photo Credit: CBS

A popular CBS comedy show’s complete run has landed on Netflix today. Fans can now head over to the streaming platform to binge the hit series.

All eight seasons of The Neighborhood, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, are now streaming on Netflix. Created by Jim Reynolds, the sitcom originally aired on CBS from October 1, 2018, to May 11, 2026. The series follows a white Midwestern family settling into a predominantly black Pasadena neighborhood.

The unlikely neighbor pairing that made The Neighborhood a sitcom favorite

The Neighborhood stars Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, the “nicest guy in the Midwest,” who moves his family to a predominantly black neighborhood in suburban Los Angeles. However, his overly enthusiastic attempts to befriend the locals don’t sit well with everyone, especially his new next-door neighbor Calvin Butler, played by Cedric the Entertainer.

The comedic dynamic of Greenfield and Cedric is at the heart of the show. Their clashing personalities spark plenty of hilarious friction as Dave’s family settles in. In addition to Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood also stars Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, and Skye Townsend.

Greenfield previously featured as Schmidt in Fox’s hit sitcom New Girl, earning widespread acclaim and Primetime Emmy nominations. His credits also include Veronica Mars, The Big Short, Ugly Betty, and more. Additionally, Greenfield has lent his voice to various projects, including the Ice Age franchise, the shows Bob’s Burgers, Robot Chicken, and BoJack Horseman.

Meanwhile, Cedric the Entertainer is a notable stand-up comedian who has co-starred with Steve Harvey on The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show. He has also appeared in the popular comedy-drama film Barbershop as Eddie Walker. Additionally, Cedric has voiced Maurice in the Madagascar film series.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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