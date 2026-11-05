Heather Dubrow Unloads on ‘RHOC’ Cast After Season of Backstabbing

Photo Credit: Martha Galvan/Bravo/NBC Universal

Heather Dubrow is calling out her castmates on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She says watching Season 20 revealed just how much they said about her behind her back.

The comments left Heather feeling “picked on” and disappointed. She also confronted an unnamed co-star after hearing a particularly harsh confessional.

Heather Dubrow criticizes her castmates’ behavior behind her back

Heather opened up during the November 3 episode of Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe. She explained that filming only allows her to see what happens in scenes she attends.

However, watching the season revealed what happened when she wasn’t around.

“This season, I felt very picked on,” Heather said. She added that some castmates’ confessional remarks left her surprised and disappointed.

One comment bothered her enough to reach out directly. Heather said a castmate made a remark she found “so mean,” prompting her to send a one-word text: “Wow.” The co-star reportedly never responded.

Season 20 brought several conflicts involving Heather. Emily Simpson repeated her alleged off-camera remarks about Carmella Garcia, including a claim that the newcomer looked “trashy.” The controversy became a major source of tension within the group.

Her friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter also suffered as the season progressed. During the finale, Gina suggested Heather felt left out and remarked that “nobody wants to be friends with you.” Emily also faced accusations of stirring the pot during Heather’s conflicts with the group.

Heather said the hardest part was discovering what others said when she wasn’t around. She felt as though some castmates were waiting for her to “trip.”

Even after the season ended, tensions remained. Heather and Emily have reportedly barely spoken since filming wrapped, leaving unresolved issues for the reunion.

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