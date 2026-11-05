Adam Driver’s Sinister Heat 2 Role Revealed as Star Wars Actor Opens Up

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Adam Driver is preparing for another collaboration with director Michael Mann. The upcoming crime thriller will continue the story of Mann’s 1995 film Heat. The project adapts Mann’s novel of the same name and features an expanding ensemble cast.

Driver has now shared details about his involvement in Heat 2. On The Rich Eisen Show, he revealed that he would play Otis Wardell, the film’s main antagonist. The actor also discussed his excitement about returning to work with Mann after their collaboration on Ferrari. Driver praised Heat 2 and shared how the director is helping him prepare for the role.

Adam Driver’s Otis Wardell is a vicious new addition to the Heat universe

The interviewer described Otis Wardell as the main antagonist, and Adam Driver agreed. When asked about the character’s dark nature, he responded, “Yeah, yeah.” The Star Wars actor expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with Mann, who directed him in Ferrari. He described the original Heat as “a masterpiece” and highlighted his eagerness to join the sequel. Driver added, “The cast is so awesome.”

He said the production schedule had shifted slightly, and he would join the team in early December. He clarified that his arrival was part of the original plan and had nothing to do with Mann’s recent gun-range accident. Driver also explained that Mann plans to take him to several locations connected to the film. He added, “He’s gonna take me to some places this Friday, and you know, slowly but surely.” The visit will allow him to familiarize himself with the setting for his portrayal of Wardell.

He praised the screenplay, noting that it takes a more streamlined approach than the novel. While the book contains additional descriptions, the film reportedly focuses on a more concise narrative. Driver further described the screenplay’s pace, adding, “But with the film, you know, it’s just, it’s a missile.”

Heat 2 will serve as both a prequel and a sequel to the original film. Mann will bring the crime saga back, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale in the cast. The film is expected to begin production in early 2027.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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