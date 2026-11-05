Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape in Stunning Trial Verdict

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Trigger Warning: This article includes discussion of alleged sexual assault, with details.

Russell Brand has been found guilty in his London criminal trial. On November 5, the 51-year-old former actor and comedian was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The allegations involved six women and related to incidents spanning 10 years, from 1999 through 2009.

Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assault in London

According to CBS News, the jury, comprising eight men and four women, at Southwark Crown Court took more than eight hours across two days to reach its decision. They found him guilty of grabbing a woman’s breasts at a Soho party in 2004, sexually assaulting another woman at radio station Choice FM in 2004 or 2005, and raping a woman at his Hampstead home in 2009. Variety reported that one of the women accused Katy Perry’s former husband of sexual assault and oral rape.

Brand was told that he would likely face a lengthy prison sentence. The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, said, “You’ve been convicted of a number of offenses, including one of rape.” He further stated, “My current view is that I therefore have to remand you in custody, not least because the temptation to avoid coming back to court to receive that sentence will be overwhelming.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police praised the women who came forward, saying the conviction reflected their “extraordinary courage, resilience and determination” in reporting what had happened to them. He said, “I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.”

Under U.K. law, courts can sentence people convicted of rape to life imprisonment, depending on the seriousness of the offense. Sexual assault carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. Brand will return to court on November 9, when the judge will announce his sentence.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

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