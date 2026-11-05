Met Gala 2027 Reveals New Theme After John Galliano Exhibit Scrapped

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage/AFP via Getty Images

Met Gala 2027 finally has a new direction. The Costume Institute has unveiled “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday” after scrapping its planned John Galliano retrospective.

The new concept shifts the focus from one designer to the clothes people encounter every day. It also ends months of uncertainty over what would replace the controversial Galliano exhibit.

Met Gala 2027 replaces John Galliano exhibit with “extraORDINARY” theme

Vogue announced the new theme on Instagram on Nov. 5. The exhibition will explore how designers transform familiar pieces such as T-shirts, jeans, raincoats and puffer jackets into runway fashion.

In addition, curator Andrew Bolton developed the show with Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben. The exhibition will also examine how designers turn everyday materials such as paper, aluminum and plastic into wearable art.

Bolton said he did not want the replacement to feel like a simple “plan B.” Instead, he wanted a concept that could stand on its own and still feel challenging, relevant and visually ambitious.

However, the new 2027 Met Gala theme follows a turbulent few months for the Costume Institute. Officials originally planned John Galliano: Horizons, a major retrospective devoted to the designer’s career.

That announcement quickly drew criticism over Galliano’s past antisemitic and racist remarks. In 2011, a French court convicted him over public insults based on race, religion and ethnicity.

Meanwhile, the original plan continued to face criticism. Anna Wintour defended the proposed Galliano exhibition before Galliano ultimately withdrew from the Met project, saying he did not want the debate around him to overshadow the Costume Institute.

As a result, his exit left organizers searching for a new direction. Reports soon claimed the Met was scrambling to develop a replacement with only months left before fashion’s biggest night.

Now, that replacement has a name.

The Met Gala will take place May 3, 2027. Meanwhile, extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday will open to the public May 9 and run through Jan. 9, 2028.

Ultimately, the theme change gives Anna Wintour and the Costume Institute a clear reset from the controversy that dominated the original 2027 plans.

The post Met Gala 2027 Reveals New Theme After John Galliano Exhibit Scrapped appeared first on Mandatory.