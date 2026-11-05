Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Named in Disturbing Probe — Report

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Content Warning: This article discusses allegations involving child sexual abuse material.

Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has reportedly become a person of interest in a Philippine investigation involving alleged child sexual abuse material linked to their father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The development comes after Thomas Jr. initially alerted authorities about disturbing material he claimed to have found at his father’s former home in Cebu.

Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly named person of interest in Philippine investigation

During a press conference on Thursday, November 5, Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla revealed that investigators had expanded their inquiry to examine Thomas Jr.’s possible involvement.

According to TV5, Remulla said authorities had received information from a witness alleging that underage girls had visited Thomas Jr.’s residence.

“To accuse the father only is only half the police work,” Remulla said. He explained that investigators needed to examine the allegations against both men rather than focus exclusively on Thomas Sr.

However, authorities emphasized that they had not classified Thomas Markle Jr. as a suspect. His designation as a person of interest does not establish any criminal wrongdoing. The investigation also involves digital evidence that authorities continue to examine.

According to Remulla, investigators recovered approximately 7,500 images and a video containing suspected child sexual abuse material from electronic devices. Officials have yet to establish who owns the devices. Philippine authorities have also sought assistance from the FBI to determine their ownership. The developments follow allegations Thomas Jr. made against his father in October.

The 60-year-old claimed he had discovered hundreds of images containing suspected child sexual abuse material among belongings at Thomas Sr.’s former residence. He subsequently contacted Philippine police and the FBI to report his findings.

Thomas Sr., 82, strongly denied the allegations and accused his son of spreading false claims. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of,” he told the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Thomas Jr. called for forensic experts to determine who had accessed or downloaded the material.

The investigation involving Meghan Markle’s family also prompted a response from the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan said she was deeply distressed by the allegations. She also revealed that she had learned of troubling claims involving her father in 2018. The Duchess explained that those earlier allegations influenced her decision to keep her children away from him.

Page Six contacted representatives for the Markle family and Philippine authorities, but the report did not include their responses.

Authorities continue to investigate the allegations and examine the recovered devices. Neither the person-of-interest designation nor the discovery of the material establishes that either man committed a crime.

​If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

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