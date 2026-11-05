Savannah Chrisley’s Husband Accused of Forgery by Ex-Wife Amid New Revelations — Source

Photo Credit: Savannah Chrisley / Instagram

Savannah Chrisley’s husband, Jason Galanis, faces renewed scrutiny after divorce documents revealed allegations from his former wife, Monet Berger, concerning his past financial dealings.

Berger accused Galanis of forging her signature on multiple tax documents and claimed she had suffered because of his criminal activities.

Monet Berger alleges Jason Galanis forged her signature on tax documents

The forgery allegations emerged in documents from Monet Berger’s separation from Jason Galanis. The pair began dating in 1995 and held a wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in October 2006. However, a 2018 divorce judgment indicated they had never officially registered their marriage. Those records have drawn renewed attention to his past following recent news about his marriage to Chrisley.

Berger alleged that Galanis forged her signature on multiple tax documents. She also described herself as a victim of his crimes and claimed she knew little about some of his financial dealings, including alleged unpaid taxes. The allegations have not been established as findings of forgery.

The claims resurfaced as Savannah Chrisley and Galanis prepare to welcome their first child. Chrisley recently discussed his December 2025 proposal in the Cayman Islands on her “Unlocked” podcast.

However, marriage records obtained by PEOPLE showed that the couple married at Cayman Islands Baptist Church on July 14, 2026. They are expecting a son and reportedly plan another wedding celebration in the United States in May 2027.

Galanis also has a criminal history. In August 2017, a court sentenced him to 173 months in prison for offenses involving securities fraud and investment adviser fraud. President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025. The separate allegations in Berger’s filing concern tax documents, whereas his federal criminal case involved investment fraud.

An unnamed insider questioned Galanis’ financial circumstances and speculated that he might benefit from his marriage to Chrisley. However, the source provided no evidence of his intentions. The Daily Mail also reported that Chrisley bought a $2.2 million Nashville property through an LLC.

Despite the renewed scrutiny, Chrisley continues to celebrate her pregnancy and share glimpses of the couple preparing for their son’s arrival.

The post Savannah Chrisley’s Husband Accused of Forgery by Ex-Wife Amid New Revelations — Source appeared first on Mandatory.