Jeremy Renner Gets His Own John Wick-Like Action Movie 12 Bullets, Details Revealed

Photo Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

Jeremy Renner returns to the action genre with his new movie 12 Bullets. The MCU star will reunite with the creative team behind two of his previous acclaimed credits.

According to Deadline, Renner’s 12 Bullets comes from John Wick producer Thunder Road and Comcast-owned UK broadcaster Sky. Sean Ellis is directing the film, based on a screenplay by Tim Walker.

The official synopsis for 12 Bullets reads, “A mysterious American must wage a one-man war against rival criminal gangs tearing through London’s supposedly gun-free streets while armed with a single gun. But with only twelve bullets, every shot must count.”

The new thriller marks another reunion between Renner and the team behind some of his previous films

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce 12 Bullets for Thunder Road. The production company has previously worked with Renner in his critically acclaimed films The Town and Wind River.

The Town is a 2010 crime thriller directed by and starring Ben Affleck, who shares the screen with Renner as one of two Boston bank robbers. Renner’s phenomenal performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Wind River is a neo-Western crime film directed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and released in 2017. The movie stars Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker and an FBI agent, respectively, who investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

Other highly acclaimed movies in Jeremy Renner’s filmography include The Hurt Locker, Arrival, and American Hustle. The actor has played Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows, including the Avengers film series and the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye.

Since 2021, Renner has played Mike McLusky in Paramount+’s crime-thriller series Mayor of Kingstown, created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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