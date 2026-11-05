Rosie O’Donnell Celebrates Donald Trump Midterm Losses With Scathing Message

Photo credits: Bravo

Rosie O’Donnell wasted little time celebrating the Democrats’ midterm victories, delivering a message aimed at Donald Trump.The comedian joined celebrities cheering Republican losses after Democrats captured both chambers of Congress.

O’Donnell, who now lives in Ireland after leaving the United States, posted a nine-minute TikTok reaction. She mixed celebration, insults and calls for investigations.

How Rosie O’Donnell reacted to Democrats winning both chambers of Congress

Posting on TikTok, O’Donnell declared, “The Trump regime is over.” “We gave a very loud and clear message to Trump and his sycophants, his criminal friends: we’ve had enough,” she said.

“Let the investigations begin, people. This is a glorious day.” O’Donnell mocked Trump as “Mr. Ketchup Thrower” and “delusional, diaper Don,” calling the result “bigger than a blue wave” and “bigger than a tsunami.”

Democrats won the House and Senate as Republicans lost strongholds, including Texas, Maine, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio and both Carolinas. The election delivered historic firsts: the first Black female governor, Native American female governor, Native female senator and openly gay male senator.

The Chicks celebrated at their Los Angeles concert, waving fans printed with “F*** Trump.” Natalie Maines welcomed the crowd to “our blunami night,” declaring, “Texas is blue. The Senate is blue. The House is blue.” The band had performed at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Viola Davis congratulated Keisha Lance Bottoms, the first Black female governor. On Instagram, Davis wrote, “We the people …..THE PEOPLE!!” Katy Perry posted “GOOD MORNING DEMOCRACY” on X. Hannah Einbinder celebrated Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan Senate victory and delivered her promised Haley Stevens impression online.

The election results offered another chance for O’Donnell to take aim at Trump, whom she had criticized for years. Their bitter feud had followed her beyond the White House, and her latest reaction showed little sign of cooling down. Democrats will now control Congress and she appeared ready to watch Trump face tougher scrutiny.

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