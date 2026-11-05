Cameron Diaz’s Acting Comeback Continues With Hilarious Bad Day Netflix Comedy Movie Trailer

Credits: Netflix

Cameron Diaz is all set to return to the screen in Netflix‘s big-hearted comedy film Bad Day. In the latest trailer released for the action comedy, Diaz is seen putting her immaculate acting chops on display once again.

In this upcoming movie, the actress takes on the role of a stressed single mother fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter. All the while navigating the chaotic mishaps in what might as well be the absolute worst and wildest day of her life.

Diaz joins Danielle Brooks, Rhenzy Feliz, John Higgins, Mark Duplass, Jessica Belkin, Ed O’Neill, Rob Corddry, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Schwartz, Retta, Emma Pearson, P.J. Byrne, Sherry Cola, Edi Patterson, and Beck Bennett in the film.

Jake Szymanski (the mastermind behind the Golden Globe- and multi-Emmy-nominated hidden-camera comedy series Jury Duty) is at the helm of this movie, with the script penned by Laura Solon.

Check out the trailer for Bad Day below:

What happens in the Bad Day trailer?

The Bad Day trailer features quite a few unfortunate events surrounding Diaz’s single mom as she tries to keep her promise to her daughter and make it to her soccer game.

The series of unfortunate events includes her car getting towed away after being parked in the ‘Road Repair – No Parking’ zone, dropping a television in the aquarium at the clinic where she took her father to get his dialysis (and killing the fish!), getting her account frozen and being accused of robbery at the bank when she asked to withdraw just $30, and even running into a car and being deemed a “criminal.”

Overall, the trailer highlighted Diaz’s perfect comedy acting chops as she continues on the road of her acting comeback through Bad Day. If anything, fans who loved her in films like There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, and Back in Action won’t be disappointed with this upcoming movie.

Bad Day is scheduled to be released on the streaming giant Netflix on December 11, 2026.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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