Courtney Stodden Claims Candace Owens Slid Into Her DMs Amid MAGA Push

Photo Credit: @courtneyastodden / Instagram

​Trigger Warning: Suicide and Cyberbullying

Courtney Stodden claims Candace Owens contacted her privately and invited her to appear on her show. The alleged outreach came after Stodden’s past controversy surrounding Chrissy Teigen drew renewed attention amid the 2026 midterm elections.

Courtney Stodden took to Instagram to reveal that Candace Owens had contacted her privately. Stodden said Owens and other Republicans wanted to make her their MAGA Barbie. In her video, she said, “They wanted to make me their MAGA Barbie. Honestly, I could have easily played that part.”

Stodden previously made headlines in 2011 when she called out Chrissy Teigen for cyberbullying her. Stodden claimed Teigen had sent her hurtful private messages, including messages urging her to commit suicide. The alleged messages affected Stodden’s mental health. At the time, Stodden was 16 years old.

She said, “Candace Owens was talking about it and privately DMing me, wanting me on her show. Donald Trump Jr. was also tweeting about it; he was giving me attention. The public tweets were one thing, but the private attention I was getting from the MAGA party was a totally other thing.”

Stodden added that she felt Republicans already had a role in mind for her that they could use to their advantage, including “the blonde, headlines, a story they could use … sexualize me even more (via OK! Magazine).”

She said, “I was like, h— no. You do not get to turn my pain into ownership; I own my voice. As a child, I didn’t have autonomy; I didn’t have what I deserved. Today I do get to choose. Someone hurting me then wasn’t going to change what I believed.”

Stodden added that she could speak about her experience with Teigen without changing her political stance, emphasizing that she is a Democrat. She also encouraged her followers to participate in the midterm elections in the video.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

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