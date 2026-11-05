Kim Kardashian’s Health Scare Has Kris Jenner Reliving Her Worst Nightmare

Photo Credit: Jay Shetty Podcast via YouTube

Kim Kardashian’s health scare brought back painful memories for Kris Jenner, who feared history might repeat itself. As Kim underwent tests for esophagitis, her mother struggled to hide her anxiety about possible surgery.

The mother and daughter attended a medical appointment, where doctors checked whether medication had improved irregularities in Kim’s esophagus. The concern carried personal weight: Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian, died from esophageal cancer in 2003, just eight weeks after his diagnosis.

Kris Jenner fears for Kim Kardashian amid esophagitis tests and possible surgery

PEOPLE reported that the Nov. 5 episode of The Kardashians followed Kim, 46, and Kris, 70, during the appointment. Kim explained, “We’re here to see if the esophagitis has gotten worse or better with the medication they gave me.” Her doctor also discussed screening for a “pre-cancerous condition.”

Kim revealed her esophagitis diagnosis earlier this season. The Mayo Clinic described the condition as inflammation that caused swelling and irritation in the esophagus. GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease, ranked among its leading causes. Medication and a buildup of white blood cells could also trigger it. Kim revealed that Robert had GERD, while her doctor explained its link to esophageal cancer.

In a confessional, Kim outlined two possible outcomes. “I’m hopeful. It is what it is,” she said, before describing how doctors might remove part of her esophagus if medication failed. Alternatively, she could continue treatment without surgery. “Obviously, I don’t want surgery, but I’ll do whatever’s necessary,” she added.

Kris admitted the uncertainty felt “really stressful,” especially after losing Robert so quickly. “So of course I’m scared. I don’t want to tell her I’m scared, but it’s very worrisome. We just pray for the best,” she said.

A preview of the next episode raised another concern. Kim’s doctor told her she had a hiatal hernia, which occurs when the stomach’s upper portion pushes through the diaphragm, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kim connected the diagnosis to her father, saying, “My dad had that.” Another preview suggested doctors considered surgery to remove the irregularities. New episodes of The Kardashians streamed Thursdays on Hulu.

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