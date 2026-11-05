Khloé Kardashian Says She Caught Lamar Odom in a 20-Person S*x Scene

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Content Warning: This article discusses substance abuse, explicit sexual situations, and physical violence.

Khloé Kardashian has revisited a shocking incident from her marriage to Lamar Odom. The reality star recalled confronting her former husband at a hotel during his struggles with substance abuse. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also shared her memories of the chaotic encounter on “The Kardashians”.

Kris Jenner describes Khloé Kardashian’s chaotic confrontation involving Lamar Odom

As per E! News, Jenner recalled the incident during the November 5 episode of “The Kardashians.” She shared the story with Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster.

Jenner explained that she and Khloé had received information about Odom’s whereabouts. They believed he was smoking crack at a hotel and decided to find him.

She recalled Khloé instructing her to wear black clothing, a hoodie and a beanie. However, Khloé disputed that detail, claiming her mother had added the dramatic outfit instructions.

“I just said, ‘We’re going to get Lamar,’” Khloé explained.

Jenner described their plan as an attempt to “extract him from the situation” because she believed women were holding him “hostage.”

Khloé’s security team then entered the hotel room, where she claimed approximately 20 people were participating in group sexual activity.

Jenner recalled her reaction to the unexpected scene.

“I went from Charlie’s Angels to, ‘Ah!’” she said, comparing Khloé’s entrance to “Hawaii Five-O.”

According to Jenner, Khloé rushed into the room and ordered everyone to raise their hands. The reality star admitted she started swinging at people, whom she later described as “random whores.”

Khloé also recalled her mother’s reaction during the confrontation. She said Jenner hid in the bathroom, grabbed a trash can and began collecting drugs and other items in trash bags.

Jenner reportedly encouraged her daughter to continue confronting the people in the room as she gathered the items.

Khloé and Odom married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Their relationship faced numerous challenges, including Odom’s struggles with substance abuse.

Khloé has previously admitted to covering up Lamar Odom’s drug use during their marriage, including cleaning up hotel rooms to protect his reputation.

Reflecting on the incident, Khloé joked about adding new requirements to her list of qualities in a future partner.

She suggested including “no circle jerks, no orgies” and “maybe no hardcore drugs.”

The incident highlighted the difficult experiences Khloé faced during her marriage. Her remarks also made it clear that she wants to avoid similar situations in future relationships.

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