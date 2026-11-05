Donald Trump Calls Himself ‘Mr Veto’ as Democrats Take Both Chambers

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Donald Trump says that he still has veto power, as Democrats take over the House after a major midterm win. Democrats flipped majority seats in the midterms and defeated the GOP, which prompted a reaction from the President. In another statement, Trump suggested that if he were on the ballot, the Republicans would’ve won.

The president retains the ability to reject bills passed by Congress

Donald Trump recently reacted by talking about his veto power after the Democrats defeated the Republicans in the midterm elections.

Democrats took control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate after winning the midterms. However, in a chat with The New York Post, Trump suggested how he would try to cooperate with the opposition once they take control of the House. He emphasized his veto powers and said, “I guess I’ll become Mr. Veto. I’m not going to let them ruin it. And then at some point, we’ll probably make deals. That’s what’s happened. I mean, this wouldn’t be the first time. They’ll be sending stuff up. You veto it.”

He further added that he will keep on turning down the Democrats for a month or two, which will prompt them to make a deal at the end.

The President also posted an image of a red hat with the word veto on it on Truth Social after the Republicans’ loss.

While speaking to Fox News, Trump also praised Democrats while blaming some of the Republicans for the loss. He stated, “They didn’t like the candidates, and some of the candidates that I endorsed fought me, and they didn’t like that they fought me. I think the Democrats did a good job; I really do. I think they did a good job. They fought hard.” Trump also added that he doesn’t consider Republicans losing a defeat.

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