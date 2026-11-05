‘Heartbroken’ Chrishell Stause Keeping Scores After G Flip Split — Source

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Chrishell Stause is facing more than just a breakup following her split from G Flip. The Selling Sunset star is reportedly dealing with criticism from former colleagues, some of whom have begun taking shots at her and suggesting that “this must have been her fault.”

Chrishell Stause can’t understand why her ex-colleagues are ‘taking shots at her,’ per source

A source revealed to Star Magazine, “Chrishell is totally heartbroken.” And further stated, “She’s still in love with G-Flip and thought things were totally fine. She did not see this coming at all, which makes it that much more painful.” The source continued, “She’s now got all these people she used to work with taking shots at her and basically saying this must have been her fault because she’s so awful.” The source added that she honestly couldn’t understand such cruelty.

Chrishell’s split from G Flip reportedly didn’t come as a surprise to some of her Selling Sunset co-stars. On October 27, sources close to the cast told TMZ that the 45-year-old reality star has a “mean side.” The outlet also reported that Chrishell’s former co-stars found her difficult to get along with.

Although Chrishell left Selling Sunset in 2025, her past disagreements with former castmates continue to make headlines. According to Star’s source, the reality star “knows she’s had her share of conflicts with a lot of these people, but she says there’s no way that justifies the way they’re piling on her now.”

Amid the criticism, Chrishell received support from her former boss and ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim. He offered words of support following the couple’s split on Chrishell’s emotional breakup post. Jason wrote, “You’re both beautiful people, and sometimes things just don’t work out, but it certainly doesn’t mean anyone failed.”

Chrishell and G Flip first met in 2021 after singer Tones And I, best known for her hit song Dance Monkey, introduced them. The Aussie musician reportedly approached Chrishell to appear in the music video for Get Me Outta Here after they reconnected in 2022. The video debuted in May of that year, following their relationship announcement.

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