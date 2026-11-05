Photo Credit: The Diary Of A CEO via YouTube

Simon Cowell is slowly making appearances following his back surgery in August. The 67-year-old music mogul was recently spotted enjoying a family beach day with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, who shared photos on social media from their outing.

Simon Cowell enjoys vacation with family two months post-back surgery

Lauren gave fans a glimpse of her family’s recent beach outing on November 1 by sharing several photos on Instagram. The pictures showed the America’s Got Talent judge enjoying some quality time with his blended family, two months after undergoing back surgery. The photos also featured their son, Eric, and Lauren’s older son, Adam Silverman, whom she shares with her former partner.

Lauren captioned the post, “Scenes from a dream. October half term edition. Sometimes a photo just can’t capture how a moment feels. The sea, the sunshine, nature, and being surrounded by the people and dogs I love most and having nowhere else I need to be. All I can really say is that my heart is full. Feeling incredibly grateful, happy, and at peace with life right now.”

Simon has been dealing with back issues since a 2020 e-bike accident. He suffered multiple fractures to his back after the accident at his Malibu home. He later underwent a six-hour surgery to have a metal rod inserted into his back.

During a 2023 appearance on the Today Show, Cowell called the injury “painful.” He added, “However, I was so unfit before the accident. I didn’t know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards,” he explained. “And I’m like, ‘My God.’ Things like that, I believe, happened for a reason.”

He also spoke about the incident with Extra in February 2021. He said, “It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t have been able to walk.”

The post Simon Cowell Poses With Family Two Months After Back Surgery appeared first on Mandatory.