Christina Applegate Shares New Details About Her MS Diagnosis

Photo Credit: Netflix

Although Christina Applegate has stepped away from acting, fans continue to cherish her iconic roles. However, she has faced significant challenges as she continues to deal with ongoing health issues. Now, she has shared new details about her medical testing following an MS misdiagnosis.

Christina Applegate reveals she is having further tests after MS misdiagnosis

On November 3, Jack Osbourne appeared on his and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s MeSsy podcast, where they discussed chronic autoimmune diseases. During the conversation, he asked Christina Applegate about her experience and how she is currently managing her health.

According to PEOPLE, Applegate said, “I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job. I lost — I’m sorry. What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years — God, I’m so sorry — because it stopped my life.”

“I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, ‘You don’t have MS.’ Nothing magical happened,” Applegate added.

Later, she continued, saying, “It’s this weird feeling because I became this — you and I, the poster children for MS. And everything I was doing. I had a reason. I had a f—ing reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s very confusing for me.”

For context, Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2021 while filming the final season of Netflix’s hit series Dead to Me. However, in October 2026, she revealed that her doctor had determined she did not have MS and that her original diagnosis was incorrect. Despite this, she continues to experience debilitating symptoms, including difficulty walking and chronic pain.

Applegate is now undergoing further tests for conditions that can cause symptoms similar to MS, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Lyme disease.

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