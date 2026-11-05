Nicolas Cage & Wife Riko Shibata Turn ‘Madden’ Premiere Into Date Night

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Nicolas Cage enjoyed a rare public outing with his wife, Riko Shibata, as the couple attended the world premiere of his upcoming film “Madden.”

The pair stepped out together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 4. They posed for photographs ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Nicolas Cage makes an appearance at the ‘Madden’ premiere with wife Riko Shibata

Cage, 62, chose a black suit with a muted orange tie and black leather loafers for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Shibata, 31, wore a long-sleeved minidress featuring a geometric pattern in orange, brown and teal. She completed her look with pointed orange heels and a brown leather handbag.

The “Madden” premiere marked another public appearance for the couple, who generally maintain a private relationship away from Hollywood events.

They previously attended the September 19 opening of George Lucas and Mellody Hobson’s Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

The latest outing also brought attention to Cage’s portrayal of NFL icon John Madden.

The biographical film explores Madden’s career as the Oakland Raiders’ head coach and his partnership with team owner Al Davis. It also covers his success as a football commentator and his influence on the “Madden NFL” video game franchise.

Christian Bale portrays Davis, while the cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney and Shane Gillis.

The movie will receive a limited theatrical release on November 11 before making its global streaming debut on Prime Video on November 18.

Away from his latest project, Cage has built a family life with Shibata. They met through mutual friends in Japan during the production of “Prisoners of the Ghostland”.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in February 2020. They later became engaged over FaceTime and married during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in February 2021.

According to People, they made their first red-carpet appearance as a married couple at the “Pig” premiere that July.

In September 2022, they welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage.

Cage also has two sons from previous relationships: Weston with Christina Fulton and Kal-El with Alice Kim.

The latest public appearance offered another glimpse into Cage and Shibata’s relationship as the actor prepares for the release of his new film.

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