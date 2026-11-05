Photo Credit: Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum via YouTube

Dafne Keen is globally known for her roles in major movies like Deadpool, Logan, and Wolverine. However, there are some lesser-known stories from her life that fans may not know about. In one such revelation, the actress recalls being offered cocaine at just 11 years old.

Dafne Keen describes the industry parties she attended as a child

The actress recently appeared on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, where she opened up about her career, personal life, and several experiences. During the conversation, Dafne Keen also described the industry parties she attended as a child.

According to The Hollywood Reporter coverage, Keen said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I’m such a control freak with that. Because also I think as a child actor, I witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest.”

“I was getting offered coke at wrap parties,” she recalled. Host asked her the age, and she added further, “Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, ‘I don’t really have any interest in that …’ I was saying no, fortunately.”

During the podcast, Keen explained that she enjoys going out just to soak up the atmosphere. However, she prefers to stay sober when she goes out. She also revealed that she used to pretend to be drunk to avoid people pressuring her to drink.

“I did used to lie as a teenager so that I wouldn’t get peer pressured. I’d be like, ‘Nah, I’m good. I don’t wanna drink. I already took something.’ Dead sober. Like, the goodest goody-two-shoes ever,” she added.

During the same podcast, the 21-year-old also discussed several other topics, including her experience working alongside Hugh Jackman in Wolverine. Dafne Keen recalled how Jackman always treated her with kindness, offered plenty of positive encouragement, and gave her great advice.

The post ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Star Recalls Cocaine Offers at Age 11 appeared first on Mandatory.