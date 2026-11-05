Chrishell Stause Makes First Public Appearance After G Flip Split

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause has returned to the public eye following her breakup with Aussie musician G Flip. The 45-year-old Selling Sunset star was spotted walking her beloved dog, Peace, in Los Angeles on November 4.

Chrishell Stause seen walking her dog in first sighting after split with G Flip

Even for a casual dog walk, Chrishell didn’t compromise on style. She was dressed in a tan coat over a striped top, teamed with black sweatpants and pink Givenchy slides. The reality star finished off the look with softly waved hair and a full face of makeup. The outing marked Chrishell’s first public appearance since she and G Flip confirmed the end of their four-year romance.

The two first met in 2021 after singer Tones And I, best known for her hit song Dance Monkey, introduced them. G Flip reportedly approached Chrishell to appear in the music video for Get Me Outta Here after they reconnected in 2022. The video debuted in May of that year, following their relationship announcement.

Chrishell and G celebrated their relationship with four wedding ceremonies between 2023 and 2025, although they never legally married. Their first ceremony took place in Las Vegas in May 2023. They held another celebration later that year and renewed their vows in Australia in July 2024. In July 2025, they hosted a medieval-themed celebration at a castle in Los Angeles.

Both Chrishell and G Flip reaffirmed their love for each other while announcing their split. Earlier reports claimed that G Flip initiated the breakup, although neither publicly confirmed the reason. Chrishell also addressed the separation in an Instagram video. She said, “I am in love with this person, and then admitted that she does not “have all the information and the reasons” behind it. She continued, “I’m sure, just like always, with time, you get the lessons you’re meant to get.”

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